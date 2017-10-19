Deaths in Kildare - October 19, 2017

Alfie Byrne – High Bridge House, Monasterevin

October 17 2017, Late of C.I.E. Suddenly. Loving Grandad of the late Stephen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernie, family Catherine, Tom, Jim and Patricia, brothers Joe and Gerry, sisters Marie and Josephine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, extended family and many friends. Reposing at his residence on Thursday October 19 from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday October 20 at 10:20am arriving SS Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations if desired to Pieta House. House Private On Friday Morning Please.

Monica Duffy (née Dunne) – Clogheen, Monasterevin

October 17 2017, (Peacefully). Beloved wife of Séan and much loved mother of Anne-Marie (O’Callaghan), Fiona (Behan) and John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday (October 19) and Friday (October 20) from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, with rosary recital on Friday evening (October 20) at 8:00pm. Removal on Saturday October 21 to SS Peter & Paul’s Church for 11:00 am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Evin’s Cemetery. House private on Saturday please.

Robert Desmond (Bob) Lyons – Osberstown, Naas

October 12 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, beloved husband of the late Maryrose and grandfather of the late Ciaran, treasured father of Mark, Desmond, Claire & Jonathan, sadly missed by his loving sister Madeleine, brother Noel, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Aine, grandchildren Ben, Diarmuid & Harry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Maryrose's home in Beechtree, Tipper Rd., Naas on Thursday, October 19, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday, October 20 at 10.15am to arrive at the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Seamus McCann – Kilmore, Armagh / Kildare

October 18 2017, Peacefully at home in the loving care of his family, Seamus, beloved husband of Mairead (Nee Leonard) and loving Father to Paul, Seamus, Carol, Jarlath, Clodagh and brother of the late Brigid and Philip RIP. 6 Ballyhegan Rd. Seamus's remains will repose at his home until removal on tomorrow Friday (October 20) at 11.15am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Patricks Church Stonebridge, Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his Soul. Very Deeply Regretted by his sorrowing wife, Sons, Daughters, Daughters in law, Carmel, Joanne, Ciara, future daughter in law Hayley, Grandchildren, Naill, Molly, Caitlin, Pearse, Emma-Jane. Brothers, Charlie, Kevin, Oliver, Eugene and Sisters, Rosemary, Monica and Veronica, brothers in law, Sisters in law, Nephews, Neices and the Entire Family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in Lieu, if desired for Marie Curie, Macmillan or Cancer Research c/o Donation Box at Family home or the Funeral Director.