Deaths in Kildare - October 18, 2017

Richard Duffy – Lackagh, Monasterevin

Beloved husband of Julianne and much loved father of Tony and Bernie. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter-in-law Mary, grandson Cillian, brothers Benny, Jimmy, Liam and Noel, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends. Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Monasterevin on Wednesday October 18 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm with rosary recital at 8:00pm. Removal on Thursday October 19 to SS Peter & Paul's Church for 11:00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Rena Dunne – Balan, Moone / Kerry

Late of London and Kerry. Wife of the Late Luke Dunne, sister-in-law of Ger, Tom, Kathie and Sr Imelda of Balan Moone. Peacefully in the company of her daughters Anne, Kathy and Imelda. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at McGuills Funeral Home, Bennekerry, Carlow from 5pm this Wednesday October 18, Removal from there on Wednesday evening at 7.15pm by Leighs Funeral Directors to the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Moone for prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday morning, October 19. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gerard Fitzgerald – Lismoy, Newtownforbes, Longford / Naas

Formerly of Nass, Co. Kildare, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his mother Mary, father Joseph, brothers Senan and John. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Elizabeth, daughter Clair (Baxter), sons Martin and Joe, sisters Josephine (Cashman) and Margaret (Byrne), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, son-in-law Aiden, daughter-in-law Lorna, grandchildren Daniel, Aaron, Emer, Thomas and Leo, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his beloved pet Trigger. Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Wednesday October 18 from 6.00pm until 8.00pm,concluding with prayers at 8.00pm. Removal on Thursday October 19 to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of St.Luke’s Hospital.

Maureen Knightly – Parkmeen, Rathangan / Offaly

October 16 2017, Deeply regretted by her daughters, Sheila, Breda, brother Joe, Sister, Sr. Sheila, granddaughter Emily, sister-in-law, niece, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her daughter Sheila's home on Thursday (October 19) from 12 o'clock with removal at 6.30 o'clock to the Church of Assumption, Rathangan arriving at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Friday morning (October 20) at 10 o'clock, burial afterwards in Coolegegan Cemetery.

Mary (Maura) Maguire – Garrisker, Broadford

October 16 2017, Peacefully in the care of the staff of Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock, deeply regretted by her son, sisters, brother, daughter in law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Paul O'Neills Funeral Home in Johnstownbridge, Enfield on Tuesday (October 17) from 8pm with Rosary at 10pm. Reposing on Wednesday (October 18) from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday (October 19) at 11.30am to St. Mary's Church, Broadford arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Charles (Charlie) McCarthy – Celbridge / Lucan, Dublin

October 162017 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St. Brigid’s Hospice, Monasterevin, Charles (Charlie), beloved husband of the late Deborah and dear father of Deborah and Tony and a devoted grandfather of Donal and Conor; sadly missed by his loving son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Bernard, daughter-in-law Susan, sister Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Wednesday evening (October 18) between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (October 19) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery, Lucan. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, Monasterevin.

Francis (Frankie) McGovern – Preston Heights, Kilmeague

October 15 2017, tragically following an accident, beloved son of the late Martina, deeply regretted by his loving father Francis, brother Sean, sisters Deborah & Izzy, grandparents Jack, Lizzie & Olive, uncles, aunts, cousins & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Wednesday October 18 from 5pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday October 19 at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.