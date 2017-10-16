Deaths in Kildare - October 16, 2017

John Carroll – Donadea

October 15 2017, suddenly at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving partner Mary, sister Anna, brothers Tom and Jerry, brothers in law, sisters in law, Mary's family, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's funeral home, Prosperous, on Monday October 16 from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning October 17 at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Prosperous, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital.

Maureen Dalton (née Vernal) – 9 Branswood, Athy

October 13, 2017, Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons Mark and Des, brother Sean, sister Gemma, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence from 3pm tomorrow, Tuesday October 17 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Wednesday morning October 18 to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, Monasterevin and Kildare Animal Foundation.

Tom O'Connor – Alasty, Kill / Kerry

October 15 2017, peacefully after a long illness borne with a smile, beloved husband of the late Alice & brother of the late Bridget & Noel, He will be greatly missed by his daughters Mary, Brid, Siobhan & Sheelagh, son Micheal, sister Sr. Mary, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & friends. Reposing at his daughter Siobhan's home in Painestown, Kill, on Tuesday October 17 from 4pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday October 18 to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Kill for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in Bodenstown cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Brigid (Breda) O'Toole – Nicholastown, Kilcullen

October 15 2017. Beloved of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving son Anthony, daughters Helen, Marion and Rosie and the late Ann, brother, sisters, sons-in-law, grandchildren Owen, Mark, Joanne, Naomi, Darren and Lindsay, great-grandchildren Aria, Hailey, Ciara and Mia, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter Rosie's residence, Avondale Drive, Kilcullen, from 3.00pm on Tuesday October 17 with prayers at 8.00pm. Removal from there on Wednesday morning October 18 at 10.30am to The Church of The Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 11.00am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery.

Patrick (Paddy) Curtis – Lacken View, Naas

October 15 2017, Sadly missed by Susan, his loving sons Alan, Keith, Darragh, daughter Sharon, brothers Thomas, Martin, Dominic, Michael,Christy, sister Annie, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Monday October 16 from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday October 17 to The Church of Our Lady and St David arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Austin (Gus) Prendergast – Ballyroe, Grangemellon, Athy / Mayo

October 14 2017, Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Christopher, Vincent and Louis, daughters-in-law Mary and Martina, grandsons, great-grandson, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal on Monday evening October 16 at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning October 17 at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.