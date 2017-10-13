Deaths in Kildare - October 13, 2017

Margaret (Peggy) Murtagh (née Fields) – Derrycrib, Donadea

October 12 2017, peacefully in her 98th year, at Maynooth Community Care Uni. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving son Tom, daughter Maureen, daughter-in-law Christine, son-in-law John, grandson Eoin, his partner Tamara, great-granddaughter Amelia, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Maynooth Community Care Unit on Friday October 13 from 5-8pm. Funeral service in Maynooth Community Care Unit on Saturday October 14 at 10am, followed by burial in Deansgrange cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Maynooth Community Care Unit.

Johanna (Josie) Corcoran (née Doheny) – 4 Castle Park, Two Mile Borris and Boula Balingarry, Thurles, Tipperary / Nurney

October 12 2017, died peacefully at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick, Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny in the loving care of Theresa Quinn and her staff. Predeceased by her husband Eamon and her son Pat. Deeply regretted by her son Gerard, brothers Dan and Tony, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Friday evening October 13 from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning October 14 to St. James' Church, Two Mile, Borris arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial takes place in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Nurney, Co. Kildare at 3.00pm approximately.

Karen Doohan – Leixlip

September 30 2017, Deeply and sadly missed by her loving mother Angela, sister Coleen, brother-in-law Ronan, niece Lucie, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and many friends. Funeral arriving to St. Charles Borromeo Church, Confey, Leixlip, Co. Kildare on Friday evening October 13 at 7.30pm. Mass on Saturday at 10.00am with burial afterwards in Confey Cemetery.

Bridget Field (née Dinan) – Formerly of Maghera, Tulla, Clare / Naas

October 11 2017, peacefully at Carrigoran Nursing Home, Newmarket on Fergus, Co. Clare. Bridget, wife of the late John Field, Naas. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Nora and Josie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal at 7.30pm to Maghera Church. Funeral Mass Friday October 13, at 11am with burial afterwards in the Church grounds.

Mary Henry (née Tansey) – Nephin View Manor, Foxford, Mayo / Celbridge, Kildare / Gurteen, Sligo

October 10 2017, peacefully, at the Mater Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Seamus, sister Breda, brothers Mattie Joe and Martin (Infant). Dearly loved mother of Martin (Kildare), Siobhán (Ballina) and Dermot (Foxford). Sadly missed by her daughter, son-in-law Michael, sons and their partners Deirdre and Anne, grandchildren Sinéad, Megan, Michael, Amy, Éilis and Luke, great-grandson Mark, sisters Una Doddy (Ballymote), Ita O'Rourke (Gurteen), brother P.J. Tansey (Gurteen), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Mary will repose at Coen's Funeral Home, The Square, Tubbercurry on Friday October 13, from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday October 14 to St. Patrick's Church, Gurteen, arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm. The funeral will proceed to Doocastle Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation or Cancer Research c/o Coen's Funeral Directors.

Vena Josephine Poynton – Hillview Friarstown, Kildare Town

October 12 2017, Formerly Allenswood, Lucan. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, daughter Annette, son-in-law Jimmy, sister Maur, granddaughter Megan, sisters-in-law Joan and Nora. Reposing at her home on Friday October 13 from 4 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Removal on Saturday October 14 at 10.20 am to the Carmelite Church, Kildare arriving fof 11 o'clock Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Joan Rynne (née Morrissey) Downings House, Prosperous / Thurles, Tipperary

October 12 2017, suddenly at her home, deeply regretted by her loving husband Andrew, stepchildren Lorcan & Caoilfhionn, sister Mary (Corcannon), brothers Connie, Jimmy, Eddie & Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Reposing at her home on Friday October 13 from 4 - 8pm. Removal on Saturday October 14 at 11am to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for funeral service at 12 noon. Family flowers only please.