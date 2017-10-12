Deaths in Kildare - October 12, 2017

Bridget Field (née Dinan) – Formerly of Maghera, Tulla, Clare / Naas

October 11 2017, peacefully at Carrigoran Nursing Home, Newmarket on Fergus, Co. Clare. Bridget, wife of the late John Field, Naas. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Nora and Josie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O’Halloran’s Funeral Home, Tulla this Thursday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to Maghera Church. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Friday, at 11am with burial afterwards in the Church grounds.

Matt Buckley – Straffan

Oct 10 2017 (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, Matt, beloved son of the late Thomas and Mary Ellen and dear brother of Joseph, Tommy, Mary and John; Sadly missed by his loving brothers, sister, brother-in-law Paul, sisters-in-law Anne, Jacqueline and Noreen, nephews, grandnephews, nieces, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his brother John’s home on Friday October 13 from 3.00pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Removal on Saturday October 14 to St. Anne’s Church, Ardclough arriving for 11.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas, ph:045 897397.

Mark Dillon – Beechpark Cottage and late of Lourdesville, Kildare Town

Sadly missed by Mary, by his son Robert and daughter Donna, grandchildren Cody and Logan, extended family and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Friday, October 13, from 3pm with Rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Saturday October 14 at 10.45am to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare for Mass at 11am. Cremation thereafter in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Moat Ward, Naas General Hospital.

Anne Keegan – Two Mile House, Naas

October 11 2017, Anne; deeply regretted by her daughter Michelle, grandson Jayce, granddaughter Nevach, family John, Maud, Ted, Mary and Dave, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas on Thursday October 12 from 6.00pm to 8.00pm with prayers at 7.00pm. Removal on Friday October 13 to St. Peter’s Church, Two Mile House arriving for 11.00am Requiem Mass followed by Private Cremation.

Frank Loughrey – Malachi Road, Dublin 7, Dublin / Broadford

October 9 2017 (peacefully) at home: beloved husband of the late Nancy and loving Dad of Fran: he will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Mikaeli, grandchildren Tom and Eilish, cousin Austin, sisters Mary and Ann, brother Kevin, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Bourke's Funeral Home, 71 Queen Street, Dublin 7, on Sunday October 15 from 3-4pm. Removal on Monday morning October 16 to The Church of The Holy Family, Aughrim Street, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass with cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only, please.