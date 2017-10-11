Deaths in Kildare - October 11, 2017

Matthew Ignatius Mannering – Kilcock / Leixlip / Glenties, Donegal

October 9th, 2017 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved father of Christopher Ian, dear brother of Mary, Ann, Elizabeth, Tony, Rose, Francis, Julie, Catherine, Deirdre, Edward, Michael and Christopher and partner of Glenda. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Wednesday evening October 11 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip on Thursday morning October 12 arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.