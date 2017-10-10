Deaths in Kildare - October 10, 2017

Mary Carthy – Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow Town, Carlow / Castledermot

October 9 2017, peacefully in Hillview Nursing Home. Predecesed by her parents William and Norah, sisters Bridie and Pam, brother Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Liam, sisters-in-law Margaret and Maureen, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Reposing at Dunne's Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot with Rosary at 8pm Tuesday evening October 10. Removal from there on Wednesday morning October 11 at 10:15am to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Coltstown Cemetery.

Thomas M . Holton – Kilshanroe, Enfield, Kildare / Enfield, Meath

September 10 2017, peacefully, in Florida, USA. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marilyn, daughters Elizabeth Holton and Mary Kathryn Everett, son-in-law Mike Everett, brother Pat Holton, Kilshanroe, Sr. Eileen Holton, Holy Faith Convent, Glasnevin, brother-in-law Paddy Claffey, Athlone, sisters-in-law Patricia Holton and Phil Holton and all his extended family and friends. Funeral Mass will be held at The Holy Family Church, Kilshanroe, on Wednesday October 11 at 11.30am with interment of his ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

Matthew Ignatius Mannering – Kilcock / Leixlip / Glenties, Donegal

October 9 2017 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved father of Christopher Ian, dear brother of Mary, Ann, Elizabeth, Tony, Rose, Francis, Julie, Catherine, Deirdre, Edward, Michael and Christopher and partner of Glenda. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Margaret Murphy – Ashville, Athy

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 7pm on Tuesday evening October 10 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning October 11 at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Patrick (Paddy) O'Shea – Finglas West, Dublin / Naas

October 9 2017, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital. Patrick (Paddy), loving husband of Ina and devoted father of James, Joseph, Colm, Mark, Joan, Katherina, Nuala and Rita and the late David. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening October 11 from 4pm till 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning October 12 at 10am in St Canice’s Church, Main Street, Finglas Village. Funeral thereafter to Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff of Fairview Community Unit and the staff of T.L.C Santry for the wonderful care and attention they have shown to Paddy in his final weeks.

John Wall – 5 Branswood, Athy

October 9 2017, Peacefully at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving partner Vivienne and their daughter Ava, his father Jack, brother Mark, sisters Sinead and Catherine and step-daughters Lisa and Christina, brother and sister-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, his new grandson and his wide circle of friends. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday October 10 with rosary on Tuesday evening at 7pm. Removal at 1.30pm on Wednesday afternoon October 11 to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research and Palliative Care. Donations box in church. House private on Wednesday morning please.