Deaths in Kildare - October 6, 2017

Thomas (Tommy) Kirwan – Castleroe, Maganey

October 4 2017, Peacefully in Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predecesed by his parents and brother Tony. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary, Madge and Betty, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Dunne's Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot from 12 noon on Friday October 6 with Removal from there on Saturday October 7 at 12.15pm to the Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Levitstown for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary Friday evening at 8pm.