Deaths in Kildare - October 5, 2017

Michael Byrne – Bishopland, Ballymore Eustace

October 3 2017. After an illness bravely borne. Husband of the late Irene and loving father of Linda, Michael and Julianne. Will be dearly missed by his family, sons-in-law Patrick and John, daughter-in-law Teresa, 12 grandchildren, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday October 5 from 5pm to 9pm. Removal on Friday morning October 6 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace arriving for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St, Mary's Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace.

James Courtney – Dangan, Celbridge

October 4 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, daughters Deborah & Caroline, son Paul, sons-in-law James & John, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at his residence on Thursday October 5 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday October 6 at 11am to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for Funeral Service at 12 noon. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth.

Kevin Hallahan (WICKLOW 56) – Morell Manor, Naas / Doneraile, Cork

September 30 2017, Beloved husband and best friend of Catherine, and loving father of Katie, Leah and Emily, beloved son of Marie and Anthony, brother of Pamela and Tony. He will be very sadly missed by his heart broken wife, daughters, his parents, sister and brother, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives, large circle of friends and his mountain rescue family. Reposing at his home on Friday (October 6) from 3pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning October 7 to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Sallins Road, Naas, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by Cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations to Dublin and Wicklow Mountain Rescue. www.dwmrt.ie

Eliza Jane O'Brien – Belan, Moone, Athy

September 22 2017, Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 5.30pm this Sunday evening October 8. Removal at 6.30pm on Sunday evening to arrive at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Moone for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning October 9 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.