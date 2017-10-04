Deaths in Kildare - October 4, 2017

Jenny Doyle (née Coffey) – Ballyvass, Castledermot

October 3 2017, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at St. Brigid’s Hospice, Moore Abbey. Beloved mother of the late Thomas. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jimmy, daughters Martina and Sinead, sons Seamus and Liam, sisters Molly, Josie, Lilly, Ann and Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at her residence. Funeral arriving to St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge this Thursday October 5 for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice, Moore Abbey. Donation box in church. House private please.

Paddy Finnegan – Knockalough, Upperchurch, Thurles, Tipperary / Rathangan / Ballybunion, Kerry

October 3 2017, In the Loving care of the Matron and Staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Pre-deceased by his wife Maisie and his daughter Mary Horgan; Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Catriona Quinn, sons Patrick and John, grandchildren Natasha, Michelle, Gerard, Sarah, Michael, Shannon and Rebecca, great-grandchild Jake, son-in-law Paddy, daughter-in law Annette, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Wednesday evening October 4 from 6pm till 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning October 5 to Rath Church, Ballybrittas for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Emo Cemetery.

John Fitzpatrick – Maryville, Kildare Town

Predeceased by his mother Breda. Deeply regretted by his father Michael, his aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Wednesday, October 4, from 4pm with Rosary there at 7pm. Removal on Thursday October 5 at 10.45am to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Gilbert Thomas Hayes – Clontarf, Dublin / Newbridge

October 2 2017 (peacefully) surrounded by his family, father of the late Neville. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Phil, loving daughter Jennifer, grandsons Myles and Errol, sister Maureen, brothers Ron, Tommy and Michael, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Thursday, October 5 from 6pm until 8pm with family in attendance. Removal on Friday morning, October 6, to Church of St. John the Baptist, Clontarf Road arriving for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Mount Jerome Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Peter Lawlor – Kildare

October 2, 2017. (formerly Peter Law, Pacific Showband). Eldest son of Jim and Vi Lawlor, Osberstown House Naas, Co. Kildare. Sadly missed by his mum Vi, family Jim, Michelle, Tom, Paul, Marie and Mark, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.00am in the Church of Our Lady and St David, Naas. Burial afterwards in St. Corban’s Cemetery Naas.