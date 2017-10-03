Deaths in Kildare - October 3, 2017

Clara Berney – Rosetown, Athgarvan, Newbridge

Clara Berney, Rosetown, Athgarvan, Newbridge, Co.Kildare. September 30 2017 (Suddenly). Deeply regretted by her loving parents Thomas and Deirdre, Brother Tom, Sister's Jessica and Tara, Grandparents, Extended family. Relatives and Friends. Reposing at her Residence from 4 oclock on Tuesday October 3 until the conclusion of Prayers at 8 oclock. Removal from there on Wednesday morning October 4 at 10:30am, to The Church of The Sacred Heart and St..Bridget, Kilcullen, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to St.Bridget's Cemetery, Kilcullen May Clara Rest In Peace.

Bernard Clinch – The Courtyard, Kildangan

September 30 2017, Deeply regretted by his loving wife Collette, daughter Aisling, sons Aidan, Eoin and Rian, his mother Colette, father Ignatius, brother Mark, sister Maria, mother-in-law Brigid, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday, October 3, from 3 o'clock to 6 o'clock. House private for family only from 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday October 4 to Our Lady Of Victories Church, Kildangan to arrive for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Newlands Cross Cemetery, Dublin. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Kildangan Scouts France Fund 2018. Donation Box in Church.

Michael (Mick) Conroy – Manor Estate, Dublin 12, Dublin / Straffan

September 29 2017 (peacefully), in the tender loving care of Dr. Anne Marie McLaughlin and her Team and the Nurses and Staff of the John Houston Ward, St. James's Hospital, beloved husband of Nora, loving father of Fionán and the late John and loving grandad of the late Carl; sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter-in-law Geraldine, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Tuesday October 3, from 10am to 7.30pm, with family in attendance from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral on Wednesday October 4 after 10am Mass in Church of the Holy Spirit, Greenhills to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St. Vincent de Paul.

Bill Delaney – Oaklawns, Athy

September 23 2017, Reposing at the chapel in St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy from 7pm on Wednesday evening October 4 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Thursday morning October 5 at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy.

Róisin Glasmacher – Celbridge

October 2 2017, Róisin (aged 5) beloved daughter of Michael and Elaine. Sadly missed by her sister Ceola and brother Sean, her grandparents Denis and Joan Dempsey (Stillorgan) and Klaus and Inge Glasmacher (Germany), uncles and aunts, relatives, friends and all of her nurses. Reposing at her home on Wednesday, October 4, from 4pm to 7pm. A Celebration of her life will take place at Newlands Cross Crematorium Chapel at 2pm on Thursday, October 5. Family flowers only.

Philomena McNally (née Cullen) – School Rd., Rathcoffey

September 30 2017, peacefully at Naas Hospital, beloved wife of the late John and mother of the late John Jnr., deeply regretted by her loving children Myles, Dan, Richard, Martha, James, Bridget, Elizabeth & Maurice, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at her daughter Martha's residence in School Rd., Rathcoffey on Tuesday October 3 from 3pm, followed by removal at 6.15pm to arrive at Rathcoffey Church at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday October 4 at 11am, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane.