Deaths in Kildare - October 2, 2017

Michael Freaney – Shortwood, Sallins / Mayo

September 29 2017, peacefully at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, son Pat, daughters Catherine, Sarah & Margaret, sons-in-law, daughter in law, grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his daughter Sarah's residence in Shortwood on Monday October 2 from 3pm, followed by removal at 6.15pm, to arrive at the Church of the Gaurdian Angels, Sallins, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday October 3 at 11am, followed by burial in Bodenstown cemetery.

Christopher Quinn – Crodaun Forest Park, Celbridge

October 1 2017, Peacefully, after an illness, in the wonderful care of the staff of St.Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey. Father of the late Maurice. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Dolores, daughter Karen, sons Darren, William and Trevor, grandchildren Teadoir, Andrew, Shannon, Elaine, Katelyn and Aoife, sisters Deirdre and Frances, brothers Arthur and Derek, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Reposing at Carroll and O'Neill Funeral Home, Thornhill, Maynooth Road, Celbridge (beside The Celbridge House Pub, exit at junction 6, off the M4), on Monday October 2 from 6pm until 8pm and on Tuesday October 3 from 5pm until 7pm, with prayers on Tuesday at 6pm. Removal on Wednesday October 4 at 10.30am to St Patrick's Church Celbridge, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to St. Brigid's Hospice Moore Abbey (donations box in funeral home and church)