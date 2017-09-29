Deaths in Kildare - September 29, 2017

Phil Browne – Castlefarm Narraghmore, Athy

September 27 2017, Deeply regretted by family and friends. Reposing at his residence from 2pm tomorrow, Friday, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning September 30 at 10.30am to St. Ita's Church, Kilmead for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial aferwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Friends of Naas Hospital. House private Saturday morning.

Patrick (Patsy) Kenna – Newberry Park, Edenderry, Offaly / Carbury

September 27 2017, Formerly Dreenane, Carbury. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends. Husband of the late Doreen. Deeply regretted by his loving family James, Thara and Noeleen, sons-in-law Ray and Ado, daughter-in-law Lorna, grandchildren Ciarán, Sophie, Andrea, Oisin, Cormac, Erin and Callum, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his daughter Noeleen's Home, Newberry Park, Edenderry this Friday September 29 with rosary each evening at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday September 30 at 1.30pm in Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in Allen Cemetery.