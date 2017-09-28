Deaths in Kildare - September 28, 2017

Maura Dunne (née Byrne) – Rathmore

September 26 2017. Peacefully at home. Loving wife of Joe and devoted mother of Áine, John, Paschal, Eugene, Maureen and predeceased by her infant son Paul. Will be dearly missed by her family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Frances, Kitty and Teresa, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington on Thursday September 28 from 3pm with removal to the Church of Our Lady of Mercy, Crosschapel arriving at 7.30. Funeral Mass on Friday September 29 at 11am followed by burial in Burgage Cemetery.

Owen Farrell – Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Longford / Celbridge

Died on Wednesday September 27, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Margaret, sons Seán, Seamus, Owen and daughter Mairead, daughters in law Irene, Mary Frances and Paula, son in law Pete, and his eight loved grandchildren. Predeceased by his brother John and sister Mary. Reposing at the Farrell family home in Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford on Thursday September 28 from 12 noon until 9 pm. Requiem Mass on Friday the September 29 in St. Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Mass cards welcome and donations, if desired, to Trócaire, Maynooth, Co. Kildare or c/o Martin Farrell, Undertakers, Ballinalee, Co. Longford.

Eddie Heavey – Monread Road, Naas

Passed away suddenly while holidaying in Lake Como, Italy on Friday last, September 22, with his best friend Cliona...and what a place to hang up his runners!! Cremated in Italy and returning home for the last time late Wednesday, September 27, in the arms of his broken hearted Cliona, Barry and laura. A Memorial Mass to be held in The Church of Our Lady and Saint David, Naas on Saturday, September 30, at 10am. House open Thursday from 4pm. No flowers please.

Breda Lynam (née Ryan) – Clondalkin, Dublin / Celbridge

September 26 2017, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at Elm Hall Nursing Home, Breda, beloved wife of Louis, loving mother of Frank, Patricia, Peter and Sonya and dear sister of Paddy, Phil, Charlie (recently deceased), Sarah and Helen; Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Cormac. daughters-in-law Lisa and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, especially Rosaleen. Reposing at Elm Hall Nursing Home on Thursday September 28 from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Friday September 29 to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for 11.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors, Straffan Village Ph: 01 4555121.