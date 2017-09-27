Deaths in Kildare - September 27, 2017

Maura Dunne (née Byrne) – Rathmore

September 26 2017. Peacefully at home. Loving wife of Joe and devoted mother of Áine, John, Paschal, Eugene, Maureen and predeceased by her infant son Paul. Will be dearly missed by her family, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Frances, Kitty and Teresa, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington on Thursday September 28 from 3pm with removal to the Church of Our Lady of Mercy, Crosschapel arriving at 7.30. Funeral Mass on Friday September 29 at 11am followed by burial in Burgage Cemetery.

Robert (Bobby) Burke – Lyons Estate, Celbridge / Athenry, Galway

September 26 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St. Patrick’s Ward, Peamount Healthcare, surrounded by his loving family, Robert (Bobby) beloved husband of Paula and dear father of Colette, Deirdre, Declan, Robert and Paul. Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters, brothers, grandchildren Niamh and Aoife, son-in-law Louis, daughter-in-law Elva, Sinead, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening, September 27 2017, from 4pm. Removal on Thursday morning, September 28 2017, to St. Anne’s Church, Ardclough for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Newcastle Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Peamount Healthcare.

Patrick (Paddy) Dempsey – Kilbelin, Newbridge

September 25 2017 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Patrick (Paddy), brother of the late Mick and Matt Dempsey nd brother-in-law of the late Noel; sadly missed by his loving sister and brothers Brigid, Leo and Lar, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, and their children to whom he was an honorary grandad, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 3pm on Wednesday with prayers that evening at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning September 28 at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Ann Healy (née Mooney) – Rathcore, Enfield, Meath / Enfield, Kildare

September 25 2017, wife of the late Tom, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, sons Tom, Brian and Tony, daughters Ann, Eileen and Marie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Mick and Ger Mooney, sisters Bridget Hosey and Mary Devine, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today, Wednesday September 27, at 12 noon in The Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Jordanstown, Enfield followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House Private on Wednesday Please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Meath Pallative Care Team with donation box in the Church.

Josephine (Jo) Mahony (née Reddy) – St. Brigid's Tce., Clane

September 26 2017, peacefully after a short illness bravely borne, beloved wife of the late Tommy & mother of the late Daithi, deeply regretted by her loving sons Thomas, Jim, Brendan, Kevin, Declan & Fran, daughters Rebecca, Kathleen & Cora, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Eamonn, sister-in-law Maura, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at her residence on Thursday September 28 from 3pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday September 29 at 10.00am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 10.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in The Abbey Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation. House strictly private on Friday morning please.

Niall McCann – Celbridge / Castleknock, Dublin

September 25 2017 (tragically), Niall, beloved fiancé of Claire and adored father of Seán and Tadhg and dear son of the late Martin; Niall will be sadly missed by his loving fiancée, sons, mother Maria, brother Eoin, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening (September 27) between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (September 28) to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.