Deaths in Kildare - September 25, 2017

Josephine (Josie) Dunne - Downings, Prosperous

Dunne, Josephine (Josie), late of Downings, Prosperous, Co. Kildare, September 24, peacefully at St. Joseph's Unit, Moore Abbey, deeply regretted by her loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces. wonderful friends and staff of St. Joseph's Unit and KARE, relatives and friends. Reposing at her sister Nell Mahoney's residence in Millicent Rd., Clane on Tuesday from 4pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown.

Ann Healy (née Mooney) - Rathcore, Enfield

Healy nee Mooney, Ann, September 25 Rathcore, Enfield, Co Meath, wife of the late Tom, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, sons Tom, Brian and Tony, daughters Ann, Eileen and Marie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Mick and Ger Mooney, sisters Bridget Hosey and Mary Devine, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Ann's remains will be reposing at her family home today, Tuesday from 3pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow Wednesday at 12 noon in The Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Jordanstown, Enfield followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House Private on Wednesday Please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Meath Palliative Care Team with donation box in the Church.

James (Shay) Murphy - Parklands Place, Maynooth/Arbour Hill, Dublin

Murphy, James (Shay), Parklands Place, Maynooth and late of Arbour Hill, Dublin, September 24, peacefully at St. James' Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, daughter Suzanne, son-in-law Eamonn, grandchildren Adam, Zahra and Christian, brother Michael, sister-in-law Patricia, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 6pm to 9pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

Damien Rochford - Coolaghknock Avenue, Kildare Town/Newbridge

Formerly of Standhouse Lawns, Newbridge. Sadly missed by his loving partner Sarah, son Brennen, parents John and Ber, sister Grace and her partner Colm, parents-in-law Tom and Ber Murphy, grandparents Mick and Tessie Barrett, Kildare Town, granny Mary, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his parents house Standhouse Lawns, Newbridge from 3 PM on Tuesday with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9:30 AM to arrive at Cill Mhuire Church, Ballymany for Requiem Mass at 10 o'clock. Cremation afterwards at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross at 12.30PM. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The S.A.D.S Association". Donations box in Church.

Patricia (Pat) Sutton - Ballyfermot/Maynooth

Sutton, Patricia (Pat). September 24. Late of Landen Road, Ballyfermot and TLC Maynooth. Beloved daughter of the late John and Catherine. Loving sister of Robert, Anne, Pauline and the late Kathleen. Sadly missed by her loving family and friends. Reposing at TLC Maynooth on Thursday from 5oc. Funeral on Friday morning after 11oc Mass in TLC to Palmerstown Cemetery.

