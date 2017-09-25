Deaths in Kildare - September 25, 2017

Ann Piggott – Portersize, Ballitore

September 22 2017, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Andy and Peter, sisters Winnie and Lily, partner Derek, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law John, niece Melissa, nephews Myles and Daniel and her loyal friend Hope, relatives and friends. Removal from her sister Lily and John Carroll's residence, Milltown, Dunlavin today, Monday morning, at 10.15am to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Moone, Co. Kildare, via Portersize, arriving for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.