Deaths in Kildare - September 22, 2017

Eileen Delaney (née O'Brien) – Curryhills, Prosperous

September 21 2017, peacefully in her 96th year, beloved wife of late Liam, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Evelyn, sons Liam & Ciaran, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sister Margaret, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at the Delaney's residence in Killybegs, Prosperous, on Friday September 22 from 4pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday September 23 at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Assoc. of Ireland.

Nan (Ann) Gorman (née Shannon) – Broadleas, Ballymore Eustace

September 20 2017, Beloved wife of the late William. Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters, brother Jim, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Friday September 22 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning September 23 at 9.50am to arrive at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by Burial in St. Kevin's Cemetery, Hollywood.

Lily McDonnell – Late of 693 Old Connell, Newbridge

September 20 2017, peacefully at Curraghlawn Nursing Home. Lily, beloved wife of the late James (Maxi), mother of the late Michael & Noel; sadly missed by her loving sons & daughters, Liam, Jimmy, Michael, Breda, Murtagh, John & Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at her daughter Breda’s residence, 6 Clongownagh, Milltown with prayers at 8pm on Friday evening September 22. Funeral to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church on Saturday morning September 23 for 11am Mass with burial afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. House private on Saturday morning please.