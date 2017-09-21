Funeral arrangements for Blessington motorcyclist killed in fatal crash on N81

The funeral arrangements for a Blessington man killed in a fatal crash on Tuesday evening (September 19) have been released.

49-year-old Joe Quinn, formerly Crumlin, was fatally injured when his motorcycle collided with a car on the N81 near Blessington.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

His funeral arrangements are as follows:

Quinn, Joe, 19th September 2017, Blessington, Co. Wicklow and late of Captain’s Avenue, Crumlin; following a road traffic accident; beloved husband of Maria (Mimi), loving son of Kevin and the late Joan, and loving brother of Michael, Irene, Caroline, Seamus, Siobhan and the late Kevin. Sadly missed by his loving wife, dad, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Friday September 22 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

A Celebration of Joe’s life will take place on Saturday in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome at 10am followed by cremation.