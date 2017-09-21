Deaths in Kildare - September 21, 2017

Eileen (Ellen) Sugrue (née Galvin) – Kenneigh, Cahirciveen, Kerry / Carbury

Sunday September 17. Peacefully in the care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Lourdes Ward, St Joseph’s Hospice, London E8. Pre-deceased by her husband John. Beloved mother of Gerard and Patricia. Deeply regretted by her children, her 6 grandsons Stephen, James, Patrick, Gearóid, Cathal and Dara, her 3 great grandchildren, daughter-in-law Sinéad, son-in-law Jeff, her nephews and nieces Maureen, John, Josie, and Patsy. Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 23 at 1.30pm in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Derrinturn. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.