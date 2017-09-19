Deaths in Kildare - September 19, 2017

Chareme Bernasor – Glen Bhearu , Cois Bhearu, Athy

September 18 2017, Formerly of the Philippines. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 7pm on Tuesday evening September 19. Removal on Thursday morning September 21 at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hopsice, Monasterevin. May Chareme Rest in Peace.

John Cassidy – Stanhope Mews, Athy

September 12 2017, Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy form 8pm on Friday evening September 22. Removal on Saturday morning September 23 at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Josephine Coakley (née McCarthy) – Old Carton, Maynooth / Rosscarbery, Cork

September 16 2017, peacefully at the Hermitage Medical Clinic, beloved wife of the late John, deeply regretted by her loving children Mary (Cowhey), Ann (Buckley), John, Dermot & Claire (Galvin), sons-in-law Maurice, Matthew & Brian, daughters-in-law Carol & Edith, sister Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday September 19 from 4 o' clock, followed by removal at 7 o' clock to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth at 7.30 o' clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday September 20 at 12 noon, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. House private please.

Marcella (Cella) Connolly (née Farrell) – Donore, Caragh / Prosperous

September 16 2017, peacefully at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by her loving husband Patsy, daughter Jacqueline, son-in-law James, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Tuesday September 19 from 5pm to 9pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday September 20 at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery.

Mary Flanagan (née O'Toole) – " Edelweiss ", Dublin Road, Kildare Town / Rhode, Offaly

September 18 2017, Formerly of Rathmoyle Stud, Rhode, Co. Offaly. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sons Tom and Nigel, daughters Dairin, Rachel and Mary Jane, brothers Joe and Paul, sister Nano, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at her home from 3 o'clock on Wednesday, September 20, with Rosary there on Wednesday evening at 8 o'clock. Removal on Thursday September 21 to the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town arriving for Mass at 2 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cuan Mhuire or the Irish Cancer Society. House private on Thursday please.

Caroline Hickey – Ryevale Lawns, Leixlip / Skryne, Meath

September 18 2017, peacefully at St. Francis's Hospice, Blanchardstown, deeply regretted by her loving brother Eoin, sister Netta, sisters-in-law Geraldine & Nora, Netta's partner Terry, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, Valerie & her children, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her residence on Wednesday September 20 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday September 21 at 10.15am to arrive at St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Main St., Leixlip for 11am Funeral Service, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

Patrick (Ackie) Kelly – Castle Inn, Carbury

September 17 2017, Peacefully surrounded by his family at St. James' Hospital, husband of the late Sarah. Deeply regretted by his loving family: sons; John, David & Paul, daughters; Patricia & Vanessa, sister Kitty, brother John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing on Tuesday September 19 from 11am with removal at 6.30pm arriving to Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday September 20 at 1.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Knightly – Mount Pleasant Lodge, Clane Rd., Kilcock / Clontarf, Dublin

September 18 2017, Formerly of Clontarf & Ballsbridge, Dublin. In the attentive and loving care of all Staff at Mount Pleasant Lodge, Kilcock. Daughter of the late Michael and Anne Knightly and sister of the late Micheal, Peggy and Kevin. Much loved sister of Jim and Joe. Will be greatly missed by her sisters-in-law Joan, Mary, Monica and Pauline, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock on Tuesday September 19 from 5pm to 7pm. ​Will travel to the Church of Our Lady & St. Nicholas, Dunmore, Co. Galway on Wednesday September 20 arriving for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by burial in Dunmore Cemetery.

Brigid McCarthy (née Greene) – Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy / Ballitore, Kildare / Kilmaley, Clare

September 17 2017, Formerly of Castlefield House, Portersize, Ballitore, Athy and Kilmaley, Co. Clare. Suddenly. Survived by her children Maureen, Charlie, Rosie and Anne, sisters Agnes and Nancy, brother Joseph, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law Martin , grand-children Aoife and Shane, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, R.I.P. Reposing on Tuesday September 19 from 4.30pm. Removal on Tuesday evening at 6.15pm to arrive at the Church of Saints Mary and Laurence, Crookstown for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning September 20 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to KARE. House private please.

Sean Stallard – Tallaght, Dublin / Naas

September 18 2017, late of Tallaght, Dublin 24. In the wonderful care of the staff of Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, Naas, Co. Kildare. Deeply regretted by his daughters Niamh and Roisin, sons Sean and Andrew, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas on Tuesday September 19 from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning September 20 to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.