Deaths in Kildare - September 18, 2017

Brigid McCarthy (née Greene) – Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy / Ballitore, Kildare / Kilmaley, Clare

Formerly Castlefield House, Portersize, Ballitore, Athy and Kilmaley, Co. Clare. House Private Please. Funeral Arrangements Later.

John Cleary – Fáilte, Togher Grove, Monasterevin

September 17 2017. Peacefully surrounded by his wife and family. In the loving care of the staff of St Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey, Monasterevin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Betty, family Charles, Bede, Órla, Kevin, Enda and Quintin, brother Don, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at his residence on Monday September 18 from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday September 19 at 10:30am arriving SS Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery Monasterevin. Family Flowers only Please, Donations if desired to St Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey, Monasterevin. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Brendan (Chicken) Dempsey – 566 Trinity Cresent, Derrinturn, Carbury

September 17 2017, ​Peacefully in Naas Hospital surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Audrey, Nicola and Shona, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing all day Monday September 18 with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday September 19 at 1.30pm in the Holy Trinity Church Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please.