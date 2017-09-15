Deaths in Kildare - September 15, 2017

Eileen Dempsey – Kilbelin, Newbridge

September 14 2017, Retired Assistant Matron of Naas General Hospital, (peacefully), at St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey, surrounded by her loving family, after a brave fight. Sadly missed by her loving sister Babs, brother in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, colleagues, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge from 2.30pm on Friday September 15. Removal at 6pm to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday September 16 at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, Naas General Hospital (donation box in church).

Hugh Donohoe – Leixlip / Redhills, Cavan

September 14 2017 (unexpectedly) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown and surrounded by his family. Hugh, beloved husband of Mary, dear father of Jacinta and Andrea and a devoted grandfather to Kian, Hannah and Erin. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Michael and Philip, brothers Seamus and Andy, sisters Kathleen, Christine, Marion, Veronica and Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday evening September 15 from 5.00pm to 10.00pm. Removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip on Saturday morning September 16, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. House private both Thursday evening and Saturday morning, please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Christina Quinn (née O'Donoghue) – Langton Park, Newbridge / Bray, Wicklow

September 13 2017, peacefully at her daughter Ann’s residence, Langton Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Christina, wife of the late Christopher, sadly missed by her loving sons & daughters Paul, Ann, Christine, Philip, Christopher, her sisters Anna, Breda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law Henry, sister-in-law Jean, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at her daughter Ann’s residence from 4pm on Friday September 15 with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning September 16 at 8.30am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ringsend, for 10am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in church.