Deaths in Kildare - September 14, 2017

Eileen Daly – Scarletstown, Newbridge

September 13 2017, peacefully at Naas Hospital, Eileen, sister of the late Bridie. Sadly missed by her cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home on Friday evening September 15 from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning September 16 at 10.15am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Milltown Cemetery.

William Ennis – 558, Trinity Cresent, Derrinturn, Carbury

September 13 2017, Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sadly missed by his family Annette, Willie, Chris, Ann, Michael and Glenda, brother Tom, grand-children, great grandson, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family and friends. Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry Thursday September 14 from 4.30pm with Rosary at 6pm followed by removal to the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn at 6.30pm arriving for 7pm. Funeral Friday September 15 after 1.30pm Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Terry O'Sullivan – Kill / Dublin

September 12 2017, Deeply regretted by his loving wife Moira, daughters Fiona and Orla grandchildren Ayla, Karl, Senan, Farrah and Zephyr, brothers, sons-in-law, Daniel and David, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and his Taxi driver colleagues and customers. Reposing at his home on Thursday September 14 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning September 15 to arrive at St Brigid’s Church, Kill, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas General Hospital. Donation box in church.