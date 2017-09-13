Deaths in Kildare - September 13, 2017

Michael Fitzsimons – Jigginstown, Naas

September 11 2017, Retired Kildare Chief Fire Officer. Beloved husband of Ann, father of Samantha, Paul and David, father-in-law of Paddy, Greta and Jennifer and grandfather of James and Alice. He will be sadly missed by his wife, children, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother and sisters, relatives and friends. Family home private please. Family flowers only. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home on Wednesday September 13 from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning September 14 at 9.30am arriving at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Sallins Rd., Naas, for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards at St. Corban's Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas.

William (Willie) Dempsey – Late of Old Kilcullen, Kilcullen

September 11 2017. Beloved Son of the late James. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Ethna, brothers Seamus, Paul, Michael, David and Dermot, sisters Mary, Susan and Ann-Marie, brothers-in-law Andy, Jim and Peter, sister-in-law Fiona, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his Family Home in Old Kilcullen, from 2pm on Wednesday September 13 with Prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Thursday morning September 14 at 10.30am to the Church Of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery.