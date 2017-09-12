Deaths in Kildare - September 12, 2017

Anna Isobel Craig – Derby Lodge, Brownstown / Lorrha

September 8 2017, Anna passed away suddenly on Friday, September 8th. She is sadly missed by her parents John and Judy, sisters Zoe and Alison, brother Andrew, brother-in-law Richard and sister -in-law Elizabeth, nephews Lucca and Daragh, niece Ciara, Grandmother Ruby Galbraith, relatives neighbours and friends. Reposing Wednesday, September 13 in Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 14 at 230pm in St. Ruadhans Church of Ireland, Lorrha, County Tipperary. Burial immediately after in adjoining Churchyard.

Carmel Cunnelly (née Whelan) – Celbridge

September 10 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at the Mater Private Hospital, Carmel, beloved wife of Thomas (Tommy) and dear mother of Derek and Joanne. Carmel will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, grandchildren Seán, Niamh, Patrick, Tara and Thomas, sisters Theresa, Bernie and Breda, brothers Jim and Brian, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Louise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Rd. Celbridge on Wednesday evening September 13 between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning September 14 to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

Imelda Kavanagh – Maria Elana Park Ave., Athy / Castledermot

September 10 2017 Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Beloved sister of the late PJ, deeply regretted by her husband Michael, loving son Michael and daughter Regina Hennessy, sisters Rosaleen, Angela and Maureen, brother Des, grandchildren Séan, Aoife, Méabh and Oisín, nephews, nieces relatives and nurses at St. Vincents Hospital Athy and many friends. Reposing at Halligans Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly from 3pm on Tuesday September 12 with removal from there at 6.30 to St. Joseph's Church, Baltinglass arriving for 7pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday September 13 at 11am and burial afterwards in Baltinglass Cemetery.

Mary (Maureen) O'Driscoll (née Gallagher) – Carton Square, Maynooth / Mohill, Leitrim

September 11 2017, peacefully at her home, deeply regretted by her loving husband Daniel, sons David & Danny, daughter Phil, son-in-law Barry, daughters-in-law Yvonne & Gill, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at her daughter Phil's residence in Lyreen Park on Wednesday September 13 from 4-8pm, with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday September 14 at 9.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

Kathleen Potts (née Higgens) – Highfield Estate, Newbridge

September 10 2017, peacefully at Naas Hospital, Kathleen, wife of the late Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving sons David, Seamus, Paul, Derek, Stephen, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grand children, nephews & nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday September 12 from 3pm with rosary on Tuesday evening at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning September 13 at 10.15am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice. Donation box in church.

Carmel Ryan (née Corcoran) – Churchtown, Dublin / Colbinstown

September 11 2017 (peacefully) at St. Vincent’s University Hospital; Very sadly missed by all her children, brothers and sister, grandchildren and great grandchildren, her extended family and friends. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Tuesday September 12 from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday September 13 at 10am in the Church of the Good Shepherd, Churchtown followed by burial at Mt. Venus Cemetery, Rathfarnham.