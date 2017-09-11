Deaths in Kildare - September 11, 2017

Catherine Bagnall (née Casey) – Coill Dubh / Prosperous

September 9 2017, peacefully at St. James's Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Samantha and Miriam, son Andrew, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother Liam, extended family and friends. Reposing at her residence on Monday September 11 from 12 noon, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning September 12 at 11.30am to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh for 12 noon funeral mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery, Prosperous.

Nicholas Mooney – Naas / Drimnagh, Dublin

September 9 2017, unexpectedly, after a short illness. Beloved husband and best friend of Dorothy. Much loved father of Nicholas, Suzanne, Darren and John. He will be deeply missed by his heartbroken wife and family, his 3 adored granddaughters, his brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Mick and Glen, daughter-in-law Marcella, extended family and friends. Nicholas will repose at his home on Tuesday September 12 between 5 o'clock and 7.30 o'clock with rosary there at 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning September 13 at 10 o'clock in the Church of Our Lady and St David, Naas, followed by cremation at Mt Jerome Crematorium. All enquiries to Massey Bros Funeral Directors, Clondalkin Village, Ph. 01-4574455.

Jim Nolan – Gurteen vacan, Castledermot

September 10 2017, Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sister Julia, brothers John, Michael and the late Stephen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Godchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large cicle of friends. Rosary at 8.30pm on Monday evening. Removal on Tuesday morning September 12 at 10.15am to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment in Coltstown Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of the Coronary Care Unit, St. Luke's Kilkenny. Donation box in church.

Albert Rotherham – 45 Avondale Drive, Athy

September 9 2017, Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Monday morning September 11 at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Daffodil Nurses.

Mary Ryan (née Kelly) – Martin Savage Terrace, Sligo Town, Sligo / Athy

September 10 2017, Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Dearly loved wife of the late Micheál and mother of Therese and Gerry. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Kieran, sister-in-law Nora, grandchildren Aoife, Oisín and Eimer, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo, from 5.00pm on Monday September 11. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Anne’s Church, Sligo. Mass of the Resurrection at 2.00pm on Tuesday September 12. Burial follows in Sligo Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Fund c/o Seán Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.