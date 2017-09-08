Deaths in Kildare - September 8, 2017

Sheila Brien – Pitchfordstown, Kilcock

Peacefully at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Predeceased by her brothers Sean and Dessie and sister Dot. She will be sadly missed by her loving sister Ethna, sister-in-law Darina, nieces Deirdre and Oonagh, nephew Paul, extended family, friends and the Staff at Parke House. Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock on Friday September 8 from 4pm to 5.30pm ​with removal to St. Coca's Church, Kilcock arriving at 6pm​​. Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday morning September 9 followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Kathleen (Kay) Collins (née Gorman) – Monread Heights, Naas

September 7 2017, Wife of the late Sean. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Michael, sisters-in-law Philomena, Sister Francis, Ber and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon's funeral home, Newbridge, from 6pm on Saturday September 9 and from 6pm on Sunday September 10 with Rosary both nights at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning September 11 at 9.15am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and Saint David, Naas, for requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Deansgrange Cemetery.

Norah Fallon – Leyton, London and formerly, Clondalkin, Dublin / Sallins

August 27 2017, peacefully at Whipps Cross Hospital, London. Deeply regretted by her sister Una, brother Christy, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. A service will take place at 1.20pm Friday September 15, 2017 in Mortlake Crematorium, Townmead Road, Richmond, London. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to 'Veterans Bereavement Support'.