Deaths in Kildare - September 7, 2017

Norah Fallon – Leyton, London and formerly, Clondalkin, Dublin / Sallins

August 27 2017, peacefully at Whipps Cross Hospital, London. Deeply regretted by her sister Una, brother Christy, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. A service will take place at 1.20pm Friday September 15, 2017 in Mortlake Crematorium, Townmead Road, Richmond, London. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to 'Veterans Bereavement Support'.

Maureen Kelly (née Maloney) – Prusselstown, Athy

Reposing at her residence from 12 noon on Thursday September 7 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Friday evening September 8 at 5.15pm to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning September 9 at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Michael (Mick) Kirby – Kilcullen / Castletown Geoghegan, Westmeath

September 6, 2017, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Naas Hospital, Michael (Mick), beloved husband of Bernadette (Bernie) and dear father of Damien; Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, brother Peter, sisters Bridget and Rosie, mother-in-law Vera, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday September 7 from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Friday September 8 to the Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen arriving for 11.00am Mass, followed by Prayers in St. Michael’s Church, Castletown Geoghegan at 2.00pm. Funeral immediately afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Straffan Village Ph: 01 4555121.