Deaths in Kildare - September 6, 2017

Adrian Grattan – 1006, Cowpasture, Monasterevin

September 4 2017, Suddenly at his residence. Loving son of the late Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Eileen, son Dylan, sister Kathleen, brothers Seamus, Eamonn, Damien, David, Ray and Colin, uncle Mattie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at his residence on Thursday September 7 from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday September 8 at 11:20am arriving SS Peter and Paul's Church Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery Monasterevin. House Private On Friday Morning Please.

Anne Keogh (née Walsh) – The Downings, Prosperous / Clondalkin

September 4 2017, peacefully at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy, sons Thomas, Vincent, Stephen & Anthony, daughters-in-law Niamh & Oonagh, grandchildren Emma, Sarah, Oisín & Caoimhe, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Removal on Thursday September 7 at 3pm to arrive at the Church of the Presentation of Our Lord, Knockmitten at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Friday September 8 at 10am, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital.

Sheila Murphy (née McGee) – Gilltown, Kilcullen

September 5 2017, (peacefully). Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Breda, Eamon, Hannah and Tom. Very sadly missed by her family, brothers, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and neighbours. Removal from there on Thursday morning September 7 at 10.30am to St Joseph's Church, Gormanstown, arriving for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Annie (Nan) Sexton (née Murphy) – Walterstown, Nurney / Kildangan

September 5 2017, Wife of the late Jim. Predeceased by her son Seamus and daughter Breda. Deeply regretted by her son Tom, daughter-in-law Margaret, son-in-law Pat,grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town from 2pm on Wednesday September 6, with removal on Wednesday evening at 6.30pm to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Nurney at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday September 7 at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Nurney.