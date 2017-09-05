Deaths in Kildare - September 5, 2017

Harry Coates – Easton Park, Leixlip

September 2 2017, Late of F.A.S. Ballyfermot. Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff in T.L.C. Center, Maynooth. Husband of Alice and father of Derek, Siobhan, Triona and Sinead, deeply regretted by his family, grandchildren, sisters, extended family, friends and neighbours. Cremation Service in Newlands Cross Crematorium on Tuesday September 5 at 12 noon.

Andrew Collins – Capdoo, Clane

September 2 2017, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, with his two sons by his side, predeceased by his loving wife Mary, deeply regretted by his loving sons Stephen & Niall, brother John, sister Ann, father-in-law Pa, mother-in-law Breda, extended family & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Tuesday September 5 from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday September 6 at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Little Way Cancer Support. House private please.

Bridget Corrigan (née Clarke) – Tallaght / Ballymore Eustace

September 4 2017, peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross; beloved wife of the late Christopher and dear mother of Teresa, Julie, Pauline and Michelle; she will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at her home on Tuesday September 5 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning September 6 to St. Mark’s Church, Springfield arriving for 10am Mass and afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght Village – 01 451 6701.

Bridget (Bridie) Dempsey (née Hogan) – St. Patrick's Park, Celbridge

September 3 2017, peacefully at home, beloved wife of the late Patrick, deeply regretted by her loving children Padraig, Margaret, Bernie, Marian, Sylvia, Adrian & Vincent, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece, nephew, relatives & friends. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge on Wednesday September 6 at 11am, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. House private please.

Mary Gannon – Leixlip

September 3 2017 (peacefully) at home after a long illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Siobhán, sisters Barbara, Jane and Lucy, brother Michael, Siobhán’s dad Damasio and Siobhán’s sister Edelvais, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Tuesday Evening September 5 From 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral Service on Wednesday afternoon September 6 at 3:00pm at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

Thérese Griffith (née Monahan) – Ballycannon, Kilcock / Galway

September 2 2017, Formerly of Cappataggle, Galway. Peacefully at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock; Thérese, wife of the late Stephen and dear stepmother of Siobhán. Deeply regretted by her brother Bernard, sister Bernadette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, her dear friend Mona and the Coffey family, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock on Monday from 4pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St. Coca's Church, Kilcock at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Dr S.C. Kohli – Liffey Lawns, Clane

September 1 2017, Kohli, Dr. S.C., Liffey Lawns, Clane, Co. Kildare, unexpectedly, deeply regretted by his loving wife Dr. Renuka, children Aman Sagar, Priya & Shalini, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, close relatives and friends. Funeral Service in Mount Jerome Crematorium on Wednesday evening September 6 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey.

Patrick (Patsy) O'Keefe – Standhouse Crescent, Newbridge / Suncroft

September 3 2017, Husband of the late Dolores and father of the late Sheila. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Patricia, Louise and Lorraine, grandchildren Charlene, Bernard, Nathan, Jack, Marie and Emma, great-granddaughters Katie and Sophie, son-in-law Kevin, sister Mag, grandson-in-law Gordon, brother-in-law Fr. Dan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Newbridge from 5pm on Wednesday September 6 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning September 7 at 10am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Suncroft.