Deaths in Kildare - September 4, 2017

Harry Coates – Easton Park, Leixlip

September 2 2017, Late of F.A.S. Ballyfermot. Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff in T.L.C. Center, Maynooth. Husband of Alice and father of Derek, Siobhan, Triona and Sinead, deeply regretted by his family, grandchildren, sisters, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at the TLC Center, Maynooth on Monday 4.

Bernard (Barney) Fleming – The Crescent, Liffey Hall, Newbridge

September 2 2017, Formerly of Finglas. Peacefully in the loving care of Le Cheile Ward, St. Vincent's Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Suzanne, son Peter, daughters Jenny and Jodie, sister Linda, brother in law Tom, father in law Billy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home from 4pm on Monday September 4 until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday September 5 to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for Humanist service at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "The Alzheimer's Society Of Ireland ". Donations box in crematorium.

Ellen (Ella) Giffney (née Rahill) – Leixlip / Dublin 7

August 30 2017 (peacefully) in the tender and loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home and surrounded by her family. Ellen (Ella), beloved wife of the late Kevin Patrick (Patsy) and mother-in-law of the late Paula. Deeply regretted by her loving son Richard, daughter Patricia, son-in-law Gerry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her extended family and many friends. Reposing at her daughter’s residence on Monday September 4 from 4.00pm followed by removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip, arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral on Tuesday September 5 after 11.00am Mass to Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Joe Hanley -Leixlip / Foynes, Limerick

September 2nd, 2017, (peacefully), at home, after a short illness. Joe, beloved husband of Mary and dear father of Adam. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, brothers Mike, Paddy, Billy, John, Tony and Ger, sister Pauline, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at home this Monday afternoon (September 4) from 3.00 o'clock until 8.00 o’clock. Removal on Tuesday afternoon (September 5) to Newlands Cross Crematorium for a Funeral Service at 2.30 o'clock. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society or The Friends of St. Luke’s, Rathgar, Dublin. www.cancer.ie or www.friendsofstlukes.ie.

Ann Harrison (née Foley) – Oghill, Monasterevin

September 2 2017, Beloved wife of Ned and much loved mother of David. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchild Katie Rose, brother Eamon, sister Nuala, brother-in-law Séamus, nephew Niall, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home from 3:30pm today, Sunday, with rosary recital this evening at 8:00pm. Requiem Mass today, Monday, at 12:00 noon in Ss Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Brigid's Hospice Moore Abbey. House private on Monday please.

Mary Murray – Castlegate, Nurney

Late of Walterstown. Reposing at her home on Monday from 12 o'clock with rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30 o'clock to the Sacred Heart Church, Nurney, arriving for 11 o'clock Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery Nurney.