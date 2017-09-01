Deaths in Kildare - September 1, 2017

Eileen Fleming (née Hanlon) – Rathconnell, Nurney

August 31 2017, reposing at her home on Friday, September 1, from 2pm with Rosary there at 9pm. Removal on Saturday September 2 at 10.30am to St. Ita's Church, Kilmeade arriving for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) Maguire – Sallins / Naas

August 31 2017, August 30 2017, Sallins and Naas, Co. Kildare. Husband of the late Girlie (Mary). Peacefully in Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Naas. Deeply regretted by his niece, nephews, sister-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Naas on Friday September 1 from 6 p m to 8 p m. Removal on Saturday morning September 2 to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David for 10 am Requiem Mass. Cremation afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Sean McDermott – Leixlip

August 31 2017 (peacefully, after a short illness), at home. Sean, beloved husband of Dolores and dear father of Claire, Jean, Stephen and Liam. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and colleagues. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan, on Saturday evening (Sept 2) from 5.00 pm until 7.00 pm. Removal to Grosvenor Road Baptist Church, Rathgar, on Monday morning (Sept 4) for Funeral Service at 11.30 am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Tiglin, Life Beyond Addiction (www.tiglin.ie).