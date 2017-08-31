Deaths in Kildare - August 31, 2017

Della Clerkin (née O'Donnell) – Lyreen Park, Maynooth / Loughglynn, Roscommon

August 29 2017, peacefully at the Mater Hospital, loving wife of Pat and mother of Orla and Paul, deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughter, son, sisters Maura and Kathleen, brothers John, Pat, Seamus and Mike, nieces, nephews, neighbours, former staff and friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday August 31 from 3pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday September 1 at 10am, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Peter Duggan – Level Crossing, Allenwood North, Allenwood

August 29 2017, sadly missed by his loving wife Cathy, son Peter, daughters Emma, Michelle and Bridget, grandson Fionn, son-in-law Michael, brother John, sisters Margaret, Rose and Sarah, brothers in law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home from 4pm on Thursday August 31 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday September 1 at 1:15pm to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

Ellen (Ella) Giffney (née Rahill) – Leixlip / Dublin 7, Dublin

August 30 2017 (peacefully) in the tender and loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home and surrounded by her family, Ellen (Ella), beloved wife of the late Kevin Patrick (Patsy) and mother-in-law of the late Paula. Deeply regretted by her loving son Richard, daughter Patricia, son-in-law Gerry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her extended family and many friends. Funeral arrangements will be finalised on Sunday morning.

Dermot T. Hurley – Athy / Curragh

August 29 2017, at Naas General Hospital. Beloved husband of Stephanie, wonderful father of Aonghus and Aoife and adored grand-father of Josie and Tommy. Dermot is pre-deceased by his sister Maura, he will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sisters Pat and Terry, his brother Brian, his son-in-law Andrew, sister-in-law Antoinette, brother-in-law Vincent, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 7.30pm on Thursday August 31 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning September 1 at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Old Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please.

Padraig Lee – Maynooth Park, Maynooth

August 30 2017, peacefully at his home, deeply regretted by his loving parents Phil & Vincent, brothers David & John, sisters Sharon & Annette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, relatives & friends. Reposing at his residence on Thursday August 31 from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday September 1 at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Parents and Friends of St. Raphael's.