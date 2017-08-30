Deaths in Kildare - August 30, 2017

Frank Queenan – Leixlip, Kildare / Lahardane, Mayo

August 29 2017 peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving family in Tallaght Hospital. Devoted husband and best friend of Mary(nee Dooley) and cherished dad to Gary. He will be very sadly missed by his wife, son, brothers JP and Thomas, sisters Phil, Breege and Nellie, mother-in-law Dymphna, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Massey Brothers Funeral Home, 109 The Coombe, on Wednesday August 30 between 12 o'clock and 6 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Thursday August 31 in St. Paul of The Cross Church, Mount Argus at 12 noon and thereafter for cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. (Family only, private service). Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross. (Donation box in church). All enquires to Massey Bros., on 4533333.