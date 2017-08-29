Deaths in Kildare - August 29, 2017

Michael (Mick) Sexton – Melitta Road, Kildare Town

August 28 2017, Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare, on Thursday August 31 from 2 o'clock with rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday September 1 at 10.15 o'clock to the Sacred Heart Church Nurney arriving for 11 o'clock Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery Nurney.

Michael Spring – Ashgrove, Naas

(who died after a short illness on August 27, 2017). He will be sadly missed by his wife Irene, his children Morgan, Fintan and Clodagh. His grandchildren Garvin and Cathal, brothers Liam, Sean and Eddie, sisters-in-law Rose, Mary and Marie, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Evelyn, nephews, nieces and a large circle of extended family. Reposing at his Residence on Tuesday August 29 from 5 pm to 8 pm. Funeral Mass will take place at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 11 am on Wednesday 30th August followed by Cremation. Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Peamount Hospital.