Deaths in Kildare - August 28, 2017

Mary Harrison (née Rowan) – 2 Kill Cottages, Monasterevin

August 26 2017, At her daughter Trish's residence Beloved wife of the late Patrick, daughters Bernadette, and Trish, sons John, Paul and Darren, sons-in-law Willie and Paul, Daughters-in-law Mag, Shela and Roisin. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces nephews extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from her residence on Monday August 28 at 11.30am for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass in the Church of Ss. Peter & Paul, Monasterevin. Interment afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery.

Patrick Kirwan – Formerly 19 Woodside Park, Naas / Athy

August 26 2017, Removal on Monday morning August 28 at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Levitstown, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth Mealey – Formerly Oaklawns, Athy

Removal on Monday August 28 at 1.15pm to arrive at The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mayo, Crettyard, Carlow for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.