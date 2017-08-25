Deaths in Kildare - August 25, 2017

Lar Morgan – Maryville, Kildare Town

August 24 2017, Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare on Saturday (August 26) and Sunday (August 27) from 2pm to 8pm. Rosary on Sunday (August 27) at 8pm. Removal on Monday (August 28) at 10.30am to the Carmelite Church, Kildare arriving for 11 o'clock Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Annie Cashin (née O'Brien) – Newtown Bert, Athy

August 24 2017, Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 4pm on Sunday August 27. Removal on Sunday evening at 5.30pm to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning August 28 at 11am followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.