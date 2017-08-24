Deaths in Kildare - August 24, 2017

Richard (Richie) Kane – Celbridge / Sandymount, Dublin

August 22 2017 (peacefully) at home, Richard (Richie), beloved husband of the late Patricia (Pat) and dear father of Louise and the late Richard jnr. and a devoted grandfather to Tara; sadly missed by his loving daughter, son-in-law Derek, sister Marie, brother Eddie, grandchildren, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his golf friends at Forrest Little GC. Reposing at his home on Thursday evening (August 24) between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Friday morning (August 25) to The Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Sandymount, arriving at 9:50am for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

Annie Carmel Mulhall – Barrow Bridge House, Athy

Peacefully on August 22 2017 in Assisi House, Navan Road, Dublin 7. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, great grand-nephew and families and a wide circle of friends in London and Ireland. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday morning, August 24 in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Old Cemetery, Athy.

Imelda Scanlon (née Whyte) – Cluain Brugha, Roseberrry & late of Acorn Downs, Newbridge

23 August 2017 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital with her loving family by her side. Imelda, wife of the late Tony; sadly missed by her loving daughters Christine, Sylvia, Paula, sons Anthony and Liam, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Thursday August 24 from 1pm with Removal at 6pm to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning August 25 at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.