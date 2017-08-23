Deaths in Kildare - August 23, 2017

Annie Carmel Mulhall – Barrow Bridge House, Athy

Peacefully on August 22 2017 in Assisi House, Navan Road, Dublin 7. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, great grand-nephew and families and a wide circle of friends in London and Ireland. Mass at 3.45pm today (Wednesday) in Chapel, Assisi House, Navan Road, followed by removal to Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday morning, August 24th in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Old Cemetery, Athy.