Deaths in Kildare - August 22, 2017

Catherine (Kitty)(Moggo) Hartigan (née Govern – Late of Harristown and St. Brigid's Grove, Kilcullen

August 20 2017. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Curragh Lawn Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving son Pat, daughters Terri, Ann, Rose, Mary and Kay, Sister Ena, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Ballymount from 4.00pm on Tuesday August 22. Removal from there at 7.00pm to The Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen arriving for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday August 23 at 11.00am followed by burial in Two Mile House Cemetery via Carnalway.

Frances Reidy (née Malone) – Maynooth

August 21 2017, peacefully at T.L.C. Nursing Home, Maynooth, Frances, beloved wife of the late Chris, she will be greatly missed by Patricia, Monica, Anthony, P.J. & her wider family & friends. Reposing at T.L.C. Nursing Home, Maynooth on Wednesday August 23 from 4pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday August 24 at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.