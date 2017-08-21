Deaths in Kildare - August 21, 2017

Teresa (Cher) Brennan (née Condon) - Dunfierth Park, Johnstownbridge/Maynooth/Palmerstown

August 19, peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her husband Pat, deeply regretted by her loving children Deborah, Ian, Maria and Conor, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, Deborah's partner, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at her daughter Deborah's residence on Sunday from 6.30pm, with prayers at 9pm. Removal on Monday at 12.15pm to arrive in St. Patrick's Church, Johnstownbridge, for 1pm funeral Mass, followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Hospice Foundation.

Cecil Harmon - Kilcullen Road, Naas

August 18 - peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, sons Wayne and Glen, daughter Noelle, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas for 11am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey.

