Deaths in Kildare - August 18, 2017

Teresa Browne (née Hannon) – Celbridge/ Claremorris, Mayo / Donegal

August 16 2017, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at the Mater Hospital and surrounded by her family, Teresa, beloved wife of James and dear mother of Neil, Anne Marie, Claire, and Kevin and a devoted grandmother to Tommy, Fiona, Andy, Peadar, Declan and Tomás. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Pat, Catherine, Imelda and Carmel, brothers Brian, Joe and Oliver, sons-in-law Aidan and Steve, daughter-in-law Ailís, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Friday evening (August 18) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Saturday afternoon (August 19) arriving for Requiem Mass at 2:3pm followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. House Private, Please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Tom McKenna – Gallowshill, Athy

August 15 2017, Removal on Friday morning (August 18) at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.