Deaths in Kildare - August 17, 2017

Marie Corcoran – Osberstown Cottages, Sallins / Naas

August 16 2017, peacefully at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by her loving son Shane, sisters Ann, Rose, Jennifer and Helena, brother William, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Thursday (Aug 17) and Friday evening (Aug 18) from 6pm to 9pm. Removal on Saturday (Aug 19) at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and the Guardian Angels, Sallins for 11am Funeral Mass and burial afterwards in Bodenstown Cemetery.

Patrick David Ives – Dublin 2, Dublin / Celbridge

August 11 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge. Sadly missed by his loving relatives and friends. Funeral prayers will take place in Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge tomorrow, Thursday afternoon QAug 17, at 1pmfollowed by Cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2.00pm.

Donald Steele – Maynooth

August 15 2017, suddenly at his residence, deeply regretted by his loving wife Moya, son Clive, daughter-in-law Edwina, grandson Fionn, sister-in-law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth on Thursday Aug 17 from 6pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning Aug 18 at 9.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private please.