Deaths in Kildare - August 15, 2017

June Bayliss (née Kingston) – Beech Park Nursing Home, Dunmurry East, Kildare / Listowel, Kerry

August 12 2017, peacefully at Beech Park Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Fred, deeply regretted by his loving sons David and Richard, daughter Susan, son-in-law Alan, daughters-in-law Lindsey and Nellie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Service in Beech Park Nursing Home, Dunmurry East, Co. Kildare on Wednesday August 16 at 11am, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Sheila Kavanagh (née Monaghan) – Maynooth

August 14 2017, peacefully in her 95th year, following a long illness, in the loving care of the wonderful staff of Mount Pleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock. Beloved and devoted wife of the late Tom and last surviving child of Patrick and Amelia Monaghan of Bridestream, Kilcock. Loving mother of Edward, Patrick, Willie, Tom, Mary and Grainne. Sadly missed by her loving children, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, her 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Wednesday August 16 from 9.30am, followed by removal at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

Elizabeth (Babby) Mc Keon (née Bagnall) – Ticknevin, Carbury, Kildare / Cork

August 13 2017, Peacefully at her Home. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her loving family Eddie, Larry, Mary (Daly), Teresa (Duffy) and Ann (Trunwit), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home with Rosary on Tuesday evening August 15 at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday August 16 at 1pm arriving Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn for 1.30pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Michael Murray – Oldtown Mill, Celbridge

August 12 2017, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Bernadette,Barbara and Ursula, sons Michael and Mark, daughters-in-law Fidelma and Jackie, sons-in-law Austin, Andrew and Paul, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday August 16 in St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge at 1pm, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. House strictly private please.

Michael Somers – Ballantine Lane, Kilmeague / Donnycarney, Dublin

August 14 2017, Sadly missed by his loving wife Nancy, sons Shane, Roy and Glen, daughter-in-law Julie, grandchildren, brother Jimmy, sister Sylvia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home from 5pm on Tuesday August 15 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning August 16 at 10-30am to arrive at The Church of The Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The friends of St. Brigids Hospice, Moore Abbey". Donations box in Church.

Mary Anne Tuvey (née Brady) – 69 Kilkeevan Park, Castlerea, Roscommon / Knock, Mayo / Confey

August 13 2017, Peacefully at her home in the loving care of her husband Robert and daughter Barbara. Mary Anne will be sadly missed by her husband, daughter, son-in-law, grandsons, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family and friends. Reposing at her home. Removal on Thursday morning August 17 at 11.30am to Mount Jerome Crematorium for funeral service at 3pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Team, Roscommon c/o Gaynor's Funeral Directors or collection envelopes at home.