Deaths in Kildare - August 14, 2017

Peter Broughall – Passlands, Monasterevin

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Vincent's Hospital Athy. Beloved husband of the late Angela. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Orville, Allastair and Galen, grandchildren, sisters, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at his son Galen residence Inchacooley Monasterevin on Monday August 14 from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday August 15 at 10:20am arriving SS Peter and Paul's Church Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery Monasterevin. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations if desired to St Vincent's Hospital Comfort Fund Athy.

Tom Cregg – Ballymore Eustace

August 12 2017. In the tender loving care of the staff of the Dunlavin Nursing Home. Loving husband of Phyllis and loving father of Peter, Patricia, Áine and the late Michael. Will be dearly missed by his family, sons in law Paddy and Niall, Peters partner Gaye,grandchildren Karen, Michael, Rebecca and Finn, sisters Mary and Bridget, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday August 14 at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Nora Kelly (née Noone) – Lucan, Dublin / Enfield

August 12 2017, wife of the late Brendan, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Parke House Nursing Home Kilcock deeply regretted by her daughter Mary son Joe, grandchildren Brendan, Josh and Jenna, sisters, brothers, daughter-in-law Laura, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Carroll and O Neill Funeral Home Thornhill Maynooth Road Celbridge (beside Celbridge House pub) on Tuesday (Aug 15) from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (Aug 16) to St. Mary's Church Lucan, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St.Josephs cemetery Kilcock