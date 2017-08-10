Deaths in Kildare - August 10, 2017

Martin Hanley – Cstlesize Court, Sallins

August 8 2017, Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sisters Katherine and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday August 10 from 3pm with removal at 6pm to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and The Guardian Angels, Sallins, at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday August 11 at 10am followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery.

Rozalia Lakatosova – St. Joseph's Terrace, Athy

Late of Slovakia. Suddenly; sadly missed by her loving family, extended family, neighbours and friends both in Ireland and Slovakia. Prayer service in McGuill's Funeral Home, Bennekerry on Friday, August 11, at 2:00pm followed by burial at St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Michael (Peadar) Quinn – Drehid, Carbury

August 8 2017, Suddenly at home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Angela. Sadly missed by his family: Mary, Karen, Lorraine, Michael Junior and Bernard, sisters Mary and Bridget, brother Patrick, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home with Rosary this Wednesday (yesterday) and Thursday evening (today, August 10) at 9pm. Removal on Friday August 11 at 1pm arriving to The Church of the Holy Family, Kilshanroe for 1.30pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.