Deaths in Kildare - August 9, 2017

Richard (Dick) Cullen – 1417 Kilkea, Castledermot

August 7 2017, Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 12 noon on Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15am to arrive at the Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Levitstown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Una Heffernan (née Ryan) – Grey Abbey Road, Kildare Town / Mountrath, Laois

August 8 2017, Late of Mountrath, Co. Laois. Sadly missed by her husband Eddie, sons Edward and Paul, sister Ita, brother Danny, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, granddaughter, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Wednesday, August 9, from 2pm with Rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Thursday August 10, at 10.45am to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Francis (Frank) O'Connor – Curragh Farm, Kildare Town

August 8 2017, At Beechpark Nursing Home, Kildare. Predeceased by his wife Helena. Frank passed away in his 101st year surrounded by his loving family and nursing home staff. Sadly missed by his sons, daughter, brother, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Wednesday, August 9, from 3 o'clock with Rosary there at 8 o'clock. Removal on Thursday August 10 to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare for Mass at 3 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey, Monasterevin. Donations box in church.

Margaret (Gretta) SLOAN (née Brennan) – Kilwogan, Celbridge / Westmeath

August 7 2017, (suddenly) beloved wife of John and dear mother of John and Eric. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters-in-law Josephine and Mary, grandchildren Seán and Oisín, brother Michael, sister Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Wednesday evening (August 9) from 6:00pm until 8:00pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Thursday morning (August 10) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11:00am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The I.S.P.C.A.