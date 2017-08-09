Funeral details of Monasterevin crash victim Daniel Delaney announced

The funeral of Daniel Delaney, who tragically died as a result of a car accident on Monday last (August 7) have been announced.

The fatal car crash at Kilmullen, Portarlington, happened at around 3:50am.

It was a single vehicle crash.

The funeral details are as follows:

Daniel Delaney - Kilcormac, Offaly and formally Cloncarlin, Monasterevin.

Reposing at his mother Brigid's home in Cloncarlin, Monasterevin Eir code W34 DD 50 on Wednesday evening from 2 o'clock with Rosary at 9 o'clock.

Removal on Thursday morning arriving at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac for 1pm funeral mass followed by burial to Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Irish Road Victims Association.

House private on Thursday morning please.