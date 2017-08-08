Deaths in Kildare - August 8, 2017

Brian Cornally – Piercetown & formerly of Ailesbury Park, Newbridge

August 6 2017. Brother of the late John Jnr; sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Gráinne, daughters Emily, Laura and Katie, grandson Harry, his parents Margaret and John, brothers Michael, Seamus, Tom and Patrick, sisters Mags, Sandra and Noleen, his partner Aisling, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Brigid (Biddy) Dunne (née Aungier) – Parsonstown, Carbury

August 7 2017, ​Peacefully surrounded by her loving family, mother of the late John. deeply regretted by her loving husband Christy, sadly missed by her family Lena (Ardagh), Paudie (Cadamstown), Pip, Nicky (Castlecomer), sisters Kate, Mary (Newbridge), grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposed at her home Monday (yesterday) from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday evening August 8 at 6.30pm arriving to the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn for 7pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 1.30pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Finey O'Donoghue – Woodlands, Castledermot / Skibbereen, Cork

August 7 2017. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in St. James' Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Ann and much loved father of Lisa, Fiona and Marianne. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his residence from 6pm on Tuesday August 8 with rosary at 8pm on Tuesday and Wednesday August 9. Removal from there on Thursday August 10 at 11.30am to the Church of the Assumption, Castledermot. Arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Followed by interment in Coltstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research. Donation box in church. House private on Thursday morning please.